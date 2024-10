Conley (oblique) is considered day-to-day as the 49ers begin Week 6 prep Monday,Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Conley has been considered day-to-day since Sept. 30; however, the veteran wideout hasn't practiced since. Whether or not he'll be able to play in Week 6 against the Seahawks likely won't be decided until closer to Thursday night's kickoff.