Conley suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard reports.

Conley played 77 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps, seeing just one target, but also suffered an injury. According to Lombardi, the 32-year-old is considered week-to-week, but with San Francisco headed into a Week 9 bye, it's possible Conley won't miss any time.