Chris Conley Injury: Won't play Sunday

Conley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Conley sustained a hamstring injury in the 49ers' Week 8 win against the Cowboys, and even with an ensuing bye week, he wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week. With Brandon Aiyuk (ankle) out for the season and Deebo Samuel (rib/oblique) questionable for Week 10 action, Jauan Jennings (hip), Ricky Pearsall, Ronnie Bell and Jacob Cowing are the healthy wide receivers on San Francisco's active roster.