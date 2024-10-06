Chris Conley Injury: Won't suit up as expected

Conley (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsay Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

As expected, Conley won't suit up after not practicing all week and drawing a doubtful tag. With Ricky Pearsall (chest) still on the reserve/non-football injury list and Jacob Cowing (shoulder) inactive, Ronnie Bell and Trent Taylor will serve as depth options behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings versus Arizona.