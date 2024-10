Conley (oblique) is active for Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official website reports.

Conley will make his return to the field after missing the team's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals in Week 5 due to an oblique injury. The 31-year-old will operate as the No. 4 option behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings at wide receiver versus Seattle.