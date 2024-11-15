Chris Conley News: Good to go vs. Seattle

Conley (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conley was unable to play this past Sunday against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but he was able to participate in Friday's session with no restrictions and will be good to go in Sunday's NFC West clash.