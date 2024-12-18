Chris Conley News: Limited to three snaps on offense

Conley went without a target while playing three of the 49ers' 54 snaps on offense in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

Conley has suited up for each of the 49ers' last five games but has drawn just one target over that stretch. Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are entrenched as the 49ers' preferred three-receiver set, and rookie Jacob Cowing (four snaps on offense in Week 15) could be threatening Conley for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart.