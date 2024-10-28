Fantasy Football
Chris Conley News: No catches in start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Conley failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Cowboys.

Conley earned the start sans Brandon Aiyuk (knee) in Sunday's victory, but the veteran wideout did not record a reception despite playing 52 snaps on offense (76 percent). The 32-year-old Conley has big-play potential given his size (6-foot-3) and speedy profile, but the former Chief's lack of usage makes it hard to warrant fantasy consideration outside of deep formats. The 49ers may also get healthier following the bye ahead of a Nov. 10 matchup against the Buccaneers.

