Chris Conley News: No designation for Week 8

Conley (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Coming out of Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs, Conley had been managing a sprained ankle, which kept him from taking full reps in practices Wednesday and Thursday. However, after returning to full participation Friday, Conley is in the clear to play Sunday, when he could be in store for a sizable share of the snaps at receiver with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) on injured reserve, Jauan Jennings (hip) ruled out and Deebo Samuel (illness) listed as questionable. Along with Conley, rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing and second-year player Ronnie Bell are the 49ers' healthy wideouts at the moment.