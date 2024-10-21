Chris Godwin Injury: Likely suffered dislocated ankle

Godwin is feared to have suffered a dislocated ankle in Monday's loss to Baltimore, head coach Todd Bowles told NFL.com.

With about a minute left in the game, Godwin made a 21-yard reception but appeared to severely twist his left leg when he landed on the ground. He was later carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. It sounds like Godwin suffered a season-ending injury, but confirmation on his status will likely come after test results on Tuesday.