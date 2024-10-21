Fantasy Football
Chris Godwin headshot

Chris Godwin Injury: Likely suffered dislocated ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Godwin is feared to have suffered a dislocated ankle in Monday's loss to Baltimore, head coach Todd Bowles told NFL.com.

With about a minute left in the game, Godwin made a 21-yard reception but appeared to severely twist his left leg when he landed on the ground. He was later carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. It sounds like Godwin suffered a season-ending injury, but confirmation on his status will likely come after test results on Tuesday.

Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
