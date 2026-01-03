Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tampa Bay added Godwin to its Week 18 injury report Saturday due to an illness but at the same time didn't give him a game status, implying that he was expected to play. Now that that has been confirmed, Godwin will be available as the Bucs seek a win, plus a Falcons loss or tie to the Saints on Sunday, to officially win the NFC South and thus the No. 4 playoff seed in the conference. He's logged between 64 and 96 percent of the offensive snaps over the last five games en route to a 24-291-2 line on 32 targets during that span.