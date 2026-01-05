Godwin's uninspiring finish was a somewhat fitting end to a career-worst season for the accomplished veteran, who failed to hit the 50-catch mark for the first time since his rookie 2017 campaign. He didn't make his season debut until Week 4 while completing his recovery from a 2024 ankle injury, and after posting matching three-catch, 26-yard efforts in his first two games, the Penn State product went on to log five consecutive absences due to a fibula injury. Godwin ultimately managed just one 100-yard performance and finished with a career-low 7.1 yards per target, making it close to a throwaway campaign from a fantasy perspective. He's under contract for the 2026 season at a significant cap hit of $33.7 million thanks in large part to a $22 million base salary, so a restructuring or potential parting of the ways appears to be in the cards this offseason.