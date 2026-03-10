Chris Godwin headshot

Chris Godwin News: Leads WR room post-Evans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Godwin is the veteran leader of Tampa Bay's WR room following Mike Evans' departure to San Francisco, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Bucs signed Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract last offseason, at which time he was rehabbing from a complicated leg/ankle injury. He ended up playing just nine games in 2025, finishing with a 33-360-2 receiving line, which was a massive drop-off from his 2024 line of 50-575-5 (in only seven games). Prior to the severe injury, he'd been well on his way to a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Godwin now has a shot to get back to that kind of volume, though it's far from guaranteed at age 30, coming off consecutive injury-shortened seasons. WR Emeka Egbuka may be ready to take over as the No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay, where there's additional competition for targets coming from WR Jalen McMillan, RB Bucky Irving, RB Kenneth Gainwell (recently signed) and TE Cade Otton (re-signed). Godwin's 2026 base salary ($22 million) is already guaranteed, but the Bucs will then have a club option for 2027 ($20.5 million base salary, $1.5 million roster bonus).

Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
