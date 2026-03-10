Chris Godwin News: Leads WR room post-Evans

Godwin is the veteran leader of Tampa Bay's WR room following Mike Evans' departure to San Francisco, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Bucs signed Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract last offseason, at which time he was rehabbing from a complicated leg/ankle injury. He ended up playing just nine games in 2025, finishing with a 33-360-2 receiving line, which was a massive drop-off from his 2024 line of 50-575-5 (in only seven games). Prior to the severe injury, he'd been well on his way to a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Godwin now has a shot to get back to that kind of volume, though it's far from guaranteed at age 30, coming off consecutive injury-shortened seasons. WR Emeka Egbuka may be ready to take over as the No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay, where there's additional competition for targets coming from WR Jalen McMillan, RB Bucky Irving, RB Kenneth Gainwell (recently signed) and TE Cade Otton (re-signed). Godwin's 2026 base salary ($22 million) is already guaranteed, but the Bucs will then have a club option for 2027 ($20.5 million base salary, $1.5 million roster bonus).