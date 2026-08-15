Chris Godwin News: Sits out first preseason game
Godwin didn't play in Friday's 24-16 preseason victory over the Jets.
The Buccaneers held out most of their starters for the team's initial preseason contest, so Godwin's absence isn't a concern. The veteran wideout is expected to maintain a key role in a Tampa Bay WR corps that enters 2026 without Mike Evans for the first time since 2013. Godwin is joined at the top of the team's pass-catching pecking order by Emeka Egbuka (toe), with Jalen McMillan (knee) and tight end Cade Otton also slated to see plenty of opportunities.
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