Chris Hubbard headshot

Chris Hubbard Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Hubbard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hubbard popped up on Friday's injury report as a DNP due to a knee injury, and it appears serious enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's game. With Jermaine Eluemunor (quadriceps) also ruled out, the Giants will likely go with Joshua Ezeudu as the starting left tackle.

Chris Hubbard
New York Giants
