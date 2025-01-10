Fantasy Football
Chris Jones headshot

Chris Jones Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Jones (calf) is participating in practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Jones missed Kansas City's final two regular-season games due to a calf injury, though the majority of starters sat Week 18 regardless of health. Having secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Jones will have another week to get healthy before working to make his return during the divisional round of the playoffs.

Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
