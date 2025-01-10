Chris Jones Injury: Back at practice
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Jones (calf) is participating in practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Jones missed Kansas City's final two regular-season games due to a calf injury, though the majority of starters sat Week 18 regardless of health. Having secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Jones will have another week to get healthy before working to make his return during the divisional round of the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now