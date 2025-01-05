Chris Jones Injury: Sidelined for Week 18
Jones (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Jones didn't play against the Steelers on Christmas Day due to a calf injury. He was unable to practice all week, but that could partially have to do with the Chiefs being locked in as the AFC's No. 1 seed, and Jones' next opportunity to play won't be until the divisional round. Mike Pennel will likely start at defensive tackle alongside Tershawn Wharton due to Jones' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now