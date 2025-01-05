Chris Jones Injury: Sidelined for Week 18

Jones (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Jones didn't play against the Steelers on Christmas Day due to a calf injury. He was unable to practice all week, but that could partially have to do with the Chiefs being locked in as the AFC's No. 1 seed, and Jones' next opportunity to play won't be until the divisional round. Mike Pennel will likely start at defensive tackle alongside Tershawn Wharton due to Jones' absence.