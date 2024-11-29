Chris Jones News: Notches first sacks since Week 4

Jones logged six tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Friday's 19-17 win against the Raiders.

Jones had been uncharacteristically quiet on the sack front coming into Friday, going seven games without a sack. However, he got to Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell twice in the second quarter Friday. Bolton now has 5.0 sacks on the season, so he'll need to go on a run over Kansas City's final five regular-season games to reach double-digit sacks for the third straight campaign.