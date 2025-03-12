Chris Jones News: Restructures contract
Kansas City restructured Jones' contract Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Along with the restructuring of teammate Patrick Mahomes' contract, the Chiefs have freed up nearly $50 million in cap space with the move. Now there will be more space on the books for recent free-agent acquisition Kristian Fulton, who will be joining Jones on Kansas City's starting defensive unit in 2025.
