Chris Jones headshot

Chris Jones News: Restructures contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Kansas City restructured Jones' contract Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Along with the restructuring of teammate Patrick Mahomes' contract, the Chiefs have freed up nearly $50 million in cap space with the move. Now there will be more space on the books for recent free-agent acquisition Kristian Fulton, who will be joining Jones on Kansas City's starting defensive unit in 2025.

