Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that Lammons (ankle/knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

According to the Colts' Week 7 injury report, Lammons failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue. It appears the South Carolina product has now moved past his knee injury but will still be sidelined Sunday. Expect David Long to see additional work in the Colts' secondary in Lammons' stead.