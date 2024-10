Lammons (knee/ankle) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.

Lammons was unable to play during the Colts' Week 7 win over the Dolphins due to knee and ankle injuries. He was listed as a DNP on Wednesday, but he was able to practice without limitations Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Lammons should be able to return from a one-game absence and play in Sunday's AFC South clash against the Texans.