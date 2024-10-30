Fantasy Football
Chris Lindstrom headshot

Chris Lindstrom Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 2:44pm

Lindstrom (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Lindstrom was cleared to return to Sunday's win over the Buccaneers after exiting earlier with a knee injury, so Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary. However, if the 27-year-old offensive lineman is unable to upgrade to limited work either Thursday or Friday, he could miss Week 9's matchup against the Cowboys.

Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons
