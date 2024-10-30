Chris Lindstrom Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Lindstrom (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Lindstrom was cleared to return to Sunday's win over the Buccaneers after exiting earlier with a knee injury, so Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary. However, if the 27-year-old offensive lineman is unable to upgrade to limited work either Thursday or Friday, he could miss Week 9's matchup against the Cowboys.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now