Chris Lindstrom Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Lindstrom (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Lindstrom suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 8 win over the Buccaneers, but the team opted to keep him on the sidelines even though he was cleared to return to the game. The 27-year-old seems likely to play in Week 9, but if he is ultimately ruled out, Kyle Hinton would likely draw the start at right guard versus Dallas.
