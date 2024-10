Lindstrom (knee) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Lindstrom was cleared to return in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after being evaluated by trainers for a knee injury. However, the Falcons' coaches opted to keep Kyle Hinton at right guard for the remainder of the contest. Given his clearance, Lindstrom should be able to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 3.