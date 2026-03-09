Chris Manhertz News: Back with Giants on one-year deal
Manertz is re-signing with the Giants on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Giants have re-signed the veteran tight end rather than allowing Manhertz to hit free agency. He's expected to continue filling a depth role in 2026 after appearing in all 17 games during the 2025 season but contributing just one catch.
