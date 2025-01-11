Fantasy Football
Chris Moore headshot

Chris Moore News: Called upon for wild-card clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

The Commanders elevated Moore from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Moore played in five games for Arizona earlier this season, logging 26 offensive snaps without drawing any targets. He was cut from the Cardinals' practice squad in early November and latched on with Washington's practice squad the day after Christmas. He could see his first action with the Commanders on Sunday in the team's wild-card matchup versus Tampa Bay.

Chris Moore
Washington Commanders
