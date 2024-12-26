Chris Moore News: Catches on with Washington

The Commanders signed Moore to the practice squad Thursday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Moore spent the first five weeks of the regular season with the Cardinals but did not record a target over that span, and he was cut from Arizona's practice squad in early November. He's had stints with the Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Ravens since being selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and over that span he has accumulated 138 catches (on 215 targets) for 1,710 yards and eight touchdowns across 111 regular-season games. Moore could be elevated to the Commanders' active roster for Sunday's game against the Falcons if either or both of Terry McLaurin (ankle) and Dyami Brown (hamstring) were unable to play.