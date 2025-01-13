Chris Moore News: Returns to practice squad

Moore reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Moore signed with the Commanders' practice squad in late December after being cut from the Cardinals' practice squad Nov. 5. He was elevated to Washington's active roster for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay and ended up playing 12 snaps on offense, which was more than veteran Jamison Crowder (11). Moore is a candidate to be elevated to the Commanders' active roster for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Lions.