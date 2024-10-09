Chris Moore News: Slated to be released

The Cardinals are releasing Moore on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore has played a depth role on offense in each of Arizona's five regular-season games this year, though he has yet to draw a target. With Zay Jones (suspension) eligible to return to the field as early as Sunday versus Green Bay, Moore's spot on the roster has simply been made redundant. He could reunite with the Cardinals as a member of the practice squad, however.