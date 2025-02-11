Fantasy Football
Chris Oladokun News: Inks future deal with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

The Chiefs signed Oladokun to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Charles Goldman of A to Z sports reports.

After failing to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Oladokun was invited back by Kansas City in mid-October to serve on the practice squad. He was elevated for Week 18 against the Broncos to serve as the backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz while Patrick Mahomes rested. Oladokun will participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp to earn a spot as the Chiefs' No. 2 quarterback behind Mahomes for the 2025 campaign.

