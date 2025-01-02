Chris Olave Injury: Another full session Thursday

Olave (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It's unclear if Olave is putting himself in a position for his first game action since Week 9, when he sustained a concussion, but he now has been listed as full on five straight injury reports. The Saints could make a ruling on his status as soon as they post their final Week 18 report Friday, but they also may keep the door open for him to suit up Sunday in Tampa Bay.