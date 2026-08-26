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Chris Olave Injury: Back at practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Olave (upper body) returned to practice Wednesday after exiting early Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave landed hard on his back Tuesday and had the wind knocked out of him, forcing the Saints' star wideout to sit out the remainder of the practice. It's clearly a non-issue moving forward. With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) set to miss the beginning of the regular season, Olave should see a heavy dose of targets in the New Orleans passing game out of the gate.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
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