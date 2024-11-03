Chris Olave Injury: Carted off field Sunday

Olave (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's game at Carolina, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

In the middle of the first quarter, Olave was on the receiving end of a pass from QB Derek Carr and was sandwiched between two Panthers defenders. Olave then remained motionless on the turf and was tended to by the Saints' medical and training staffs before being carted off the field.