Olave (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is considered a game-time decision, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

In the same report, Fowler does say there's some optimism Olave will be able to play, but it'll depend on what happens presumably during a pre-game warm-up. In any case, expect more information regarding Olave's status to come well before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.