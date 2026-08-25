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Chris Olave Injury: Exits practice early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:41pm

Olave exited Tuesday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, Mike Triplett of New Orleans.Football reports.

According to coach Kellen Moore, Olave got the wind knocked out of him, and the receiver is expected to be fine after landing on his back during drills, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave left practice last week with a similar issue. With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) expected to miss time to begin the 2026 season, the Saints can't afford to lose Olave following his career year in 2025.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
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