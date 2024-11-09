Fantasy Football
Chris Olave headshot

Chris Olave Injury: Expected to land on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Olave (concussion) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Olave has already been ruled for Sunday's game against the Falcons, with Rapoport indicating that the anticipated move is expected to occur Saturday. In that scenario, Olave, who sustained his second concussion of the season during Week 9 action against the Panthers, would be in line to miss at least the Saints' next four games. With Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) also out this week, Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Jackson are the available wide receivers currently on New Orleans' active roster.

