Olave (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Olave was previously reported to be a game-time decision as he works his way through a hamstring injury he suffered at practice Friday. He now appears to be set to play, but his status will likely be made official following the team's warmups prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Falcons.