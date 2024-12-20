Fantasy Football
Chris Olave

Chris Olave Injury: Limited in practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Olave (concussion) was a limited practice participant Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, with Saints coach Darren Rizzi telling reporters that the wideout "got some great news" but is "probably doubtful" to play in Monday's game at Green Bay. The Saints haven't ruled Olave out, however, and it sounds like he may return Week 17 or 18 if he isn't back Monday night.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints

