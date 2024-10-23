Chris Olave Injury: Limited in return to practice

Olave (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Making his first appearance on the field since suffering a concussion Oct. 13 against the Buccaneers, Olave was operating with a cap on his reps, indicating he still has a few hurdles to get past in the protocol for head injuries, including clearance from an independent neurologist. His activity level Thursday and Friday may be telling for his chances to return to action Sunday at the Chargers.