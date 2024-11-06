Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chris Olave headshot

Chris Olave Injury: Meeting with specialists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Saints coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday that Olave (concussion) is meeting with specialists and no decision has been made on an injured reserve stint, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rizzi subtly acknowledged the possibility of an extended absence, after Olave suffered his second concussion of the season (and fourth of his NFL career) during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Panthers. Olave didn't practice Wednesday and is highly unlikely to play this Sunday against the Falcons.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now