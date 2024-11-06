Chris Olave Injury: No practice Wednesday

Olave (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Olave was on the receiving end of a big hit this past Sunday at Carolina that required a cart to get off the field and a subsequent visit to a hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion, leaving him subject to the protocol for head injuries before he'll be able to return to action. In the short term, Olave merely getting back on the practice field will be a positive first step in his recovery.