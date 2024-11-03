Chris Olave Injury: Out of hospital
Olave has been discharged from a Charlotte, N.C. hospital and will return to New Orleans with his teammates following Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Olave needed a cart to get off the field following a big hit in the middle of the first quarter. Diagnosed with a concussion not long after, he'll be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to suit up again. The Saints play next Sunday versus the Falcons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now