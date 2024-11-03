Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chris Olave headshot

Chris Olave Injury: Out of hospital

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 12:45pm

Olave has been discharged from a Charlotte, N.C. hospital and will return to New Orleans with his teammates following Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Olave needed a cart to get off the field following a big hit in the middle of the first quarter. Diagnosed with a concussion not long after, he'll be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to suit up again. The Saints play next Sunday versus the Falcons.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now