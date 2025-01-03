Chris Olave Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Olave (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Nowak of WWLAM FM reports.

Long-time Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football says he'll be "pretty surprised" if Olave plays. Olave has been a full practice participant for the past two weeks and wants to play, but the Saints have concerns about both his concussion history and conditioning level. They'll need to active him from injured reserve Saturday if he's going to play Sunday.