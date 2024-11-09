Chris Olave Injury: Shifts to injured reserve

Olave (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After suffering his second concussion in a month, and third concussion in a calendar year, this was expected. The star target will be out at least until mid-December, at which point it's possible the team may decide whether it's worth bringing back Olave altogether given New Orleans likely won't be in the playoff hunt. Expect more information regarding his playing status to come later in November.