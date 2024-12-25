Fantasy Football
Chris Olave Injury: Turns in full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 7:52pm

Olave (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

After the Saints designated Olave for return from injured reserve last week, he managed three limited sessions before the team ruled him out ahead of Monday's loss to Green Bay. He wouldn't have had any restrictions if New Orleans had practiced Wednesday, so he appears as if he's closing in his required meeting with an independent neurologist before he would be removed from the five-step concussion protocol. Olave will need to be activated from IR by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in order to have a chance to play Sunday versus the Raiders.

