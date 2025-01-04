Chris Olave Injury: Won't be activated off IR

Olave (concussion), who was listed as questionable, has been downgraded to out and will not play in Week 18, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite Olave being a full participant in practice each of the past two weeks, it would have been a legitimate surprise if the wideout played in a meaningless Week 18 matchup for the Saints. The star wideout missed the team's final eight contests due to a second concussion of the season suffered back in Week 10.