Chris Olave headshot

Chris Olave Injury: Won't be activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Olave (concussion), who was listed as questionable, has been downgraded to out and will not play in Week 18, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite Olave being a full participant in practice each of the past two weeks, it would have been a legitimate surprise if the wideout played in a meaningless Week 18 matchup for the Saints. The star wideout missed the team's final eight contests due to a second concussion of the season suffered back in Week 10.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
