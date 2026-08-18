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Chris Olave News: Heads to medical tent during Tuesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Olave went the medical tent during Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Prior to his exit, Olave had been cooking Dallas' defense, making a number of catches. Having said that, after one grab down the left sideline while falling to the turf, he left the practice field with Saints trainers. It's unclear if he's dealing with any sort of injury, though, as Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reported that Olave returned to the field and was waiting for the session to resume.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
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