Olave stayed hot coming out of the Saints' bye week despite his team finding itself back in the loss column after beating the Panthers in Week 10. The 25-year-old generated a stellar PPR score on the backs of his second-highest target and reception totals of 2025. The Ohio State product continues to display a good rapport with rookie QB Tyler Shough, with the duo producing 17 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown in the three games the latter has started this season. Olave should be treated as a starting-caliber receiver with a high fantasy floor in next Sunday's road tilt against Miami.