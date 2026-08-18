Chris Olave News: Returns to Tuesday's practice
Olave returned to Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys after making a brief exit during the session, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
After making a contested catch down the left sideline and falling to the turf, Olave left the field and appeared to be headed to the medical tent, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Not long afterward, though, Olave was back on the practice field and rejoined team drills, indicating this was merely a brief scare. New Orleans' receiving corps is particularly banged up at the moment, with rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) expected to miss the next two months and rookie fourth-rounder Bryce Lance (undisclosed) and Mason Tipton (leg, active/PUP) also tending to injuries. As a result, Olave being able to return to action is a positive for this position group.
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