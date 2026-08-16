Chris Olave News: Sits out preseason opener
Olave did not play in the Saints' 24-20 preseason loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Olave watched from the sidelines along with a group of New Orleans' key starters, including QB Tyler Shough, RB Travis Etienne, TE Juwan Johnson, and others. Third-year wideout Bub Means led the Saints with four catches (on five targets) for 77 yards while Zach Wilson, Hunter Dekkers, and Spencer Rattler all cycled in under center. Olave is coming off a career-best 2025 campaign when he recorded 100 catches (on 155 targets) for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. He also signed a four-year extension worth up to $132 million this offseason, and he should be in line for another productive season while catching passes from Shough in 2026. Olave's next chance play this preseason will come Saturday, Aug. 22 versus the Rams.
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